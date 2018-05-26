To the Editor:
On Sunday, May 13, the KDH published a letter to the editor titled, “Reader says Republican Party no longer stands behind its old ideals.” The article is well written. The writer claims, “As humans and citizens who care about our nation and each other we should promote things that enhance our lives and our community.” I agree.
The writer goes on and lists beliefs that will enhance our lives. For example: improved job safety; employees welfare and benefits plan; special employment problems of age, minority, and migrant workers; expansion of Social Security; health care; and immigration policies that are in keeping with traditions and values of the United States that provides a haven for oppressed peoples.
The writer further states that, “Unfortunately, these are no longer the values, nor the policies implemented of the current Republican Party.” I disagree. All the above programs, policies, and protections are directly tied to jobs and robust employment for workers both citizen and non-citizen. None of the above programs, policies, and protections are free. They come with a cost.
That cost is paid by wages earned for work. The current Republican Party’s record on job creation, lower taxes, and record employment figures is the base for all the programs, policies, and protections cited by the original writer. I hope that fact is not lost on the letter writer who decries that the Republican Party no longer stands behind its old ideals. Indeed, they do not stand behind them, they stand way out in front of them.
One last comment on immigration policy and reform. I believe it is better for immigrants to come to America seeking work, and not merely to get access to social programs and welfare.
Extended welfare’s end-product is disenfranchised people living in poverty. American people take pride in work. It is the base of our existence.
A job is a life story for most of us. A job provides prosperity, accomplishment, and a haven.
Immigrants coming to America seeking jobs seems like the tradition of our parents and grandparents to me.
I think today’s Republican Party’s employment values and policies are on track. The three most important things in America today are jobs, jobs, jobs!
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
