To the Editor:
The Vive Les Arts’ current production “Hands on a Hard Body” is a virtual masterpiece. If you don’t go see this show, you will be missing out on an experience that is hugely rewarding.
On Sunday, my wife and I attended “Hands on a Hard Body.” We didn’t know the musical, so we didn’t know what to expect. After all, how much can you get out of watching 13 people stand around with their hands on a pickup truck, hoping to win it by being the last person standing?
The answer? Expect excitement and enthusiasm in sharing the hopes and dreams of these contestants. Expect solid, well-sung songs with beautiful music and understandable lyrics.
Expect solid choreography that is varied and well-done. Expect the imaginative and visual joy of the versatile use of a single set — a pickup truck — which at times becomes a platform for the actors or suddenly a musical instrument to play and be played upon.
Expect great lighting effects that allow the contestants to sing and dance freely as they temporarily escape the bondage of staying connected to the truck.
Expect to sympathize with them in their human frailties, large and small. Expect to laugh both with and at them as they reveal their strengths and their joys. You will take home with you the richness of a human experience that will make a permanent home in a warm spot in your minds and hearts.
In short: Expect live theater in all its glories.
See it this weekend: today at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Call 254-526-9090 for more information, or visit the website at www.vlakilleen.org
Dennis Williams
Harker Heights
