To the Editor:
Our last local election was the catalyst for conversations about the low voter turnout. Many of these conversations centered around how priorities have changed and lots of people just don’t care.
This may be true for some people; however, I would like to explore some other possibilities that could have factored in this outcome.
Research informs us that community leaders that demonstrate an interest in community concerns will have a positive effect on the members of these organizations.
It will also serve as inspiration for members of these groups to be actively engaged in addressing these matters. Community leaders have platforms of influence within our Central Texas community. The latest local elections results suggest that these platforms of influence are not being maximized to encourage people to vote or be engaged in other matters in the community.
Let us look at the example of the Black Church. The historical Black Church was forged out of necessity because of the organized racism that was a part of the American framework. While the Black Church was a place where community members could find refuge from the daily onslaught of racial indignations, it also provided leadership development opportunities, advocating and implementing school reform agendas and a sense of community. There was an expectation for individuals to be actively engaged in the voting process and in other social matters.
A lot has happened since that time. We have hundreds of churches, social and civic organizations in the community and we are faced with a myriad of social problems and voter apathy.
I theorize that there is a correlation between the low voter turnout and the community leaders’ indifference to social concerns in the communities. When social matters are given voice from these various platforms, it will inspire people to make a decision to be engaged.
Doing this requires courage and concern for the human condition in our community.
Community leaders who care about social concerns is not a new concept. It is one that has been lost over the years.
Today is very different, and if this matter is not corrected, we are going to leave a legacy that suggests being indifferent about matters that affect our community is OK.
Increasing voter turnout is a positive step that could improve our concern for quality of the human condition.
Philemon Brown
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.