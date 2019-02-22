Heights reader offers criticism of editorial on border wall funding
To the Editor:
The Thursday Feb. 21 editorial headline reads: “All in Congress should vote on wall funding shift.” I believe this is a good idea. However, if you read the entire editorial, the headline should be rewritten: “All in Congress should vote to stop President Trump from fulfilling any more campaign promises that got him elected.”
I thought an editor’s job was to ensure that news is reported timely and accurately to his or her readers. Perhaps that has changed since I was in college many years ago.
Yet, this editorial goes on to discuss and recommend some of the various procedurally correct, legal, and likely-to-succeed options to thwart President Trump.
It also offers a few, that, while they may be found to be procedurally legal, they are farfetched and unlikely to succeed.
All of them are designed to stop President Trump from getting funding for his promised wall. To me, this strays from the editor’s job of accurately reporting the news and leans heavily toward media activism.
A few years ago, I asked a KDH editor if I could submit a letter and have it published anonymously. I had an issue with the local school district’s use of our tax dollars.
I also have two adult children who work for KISD and did not want my political views affecting their careers.
My request was refused as a matter of KDH policy that all letters to the editor must be signed and verified before they are published.
I understood the KDH stance and have never submitted any letter unsigned.
I also agree, if you are writing for public consumption, you should have the courage of your conviction. And, as we were all taught in elementary school, “put your name on your paper!”
The editorial writer who did not put his or her name on their paper uses an unnecessary and snarky quip disparaging our duly elected president: “Though Trump’s emergency declaration flunks the common-sense test, it might actually pass legal muster...”
Really? Letting in thousands of illegal immigrants into our neighborhoods and schools without an opportunity to check their criminal and health backgrounds sounds like a common-sense emergency to this Texas resident taxpayer.
The threats posed by MS-13 and the resurgence of Measles in our country is reason enough for me.
My maternal grandparents came into America legally in the early 1900s through the Port of Baltimore. They had to pass a criminal and health inspection before they could enter.
I do not understand what has changed. Maybe the dreaded dumbing-down of our nation by politics really is working!
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
