To the Editor;
I wonder about influence in Harker Heights. I noticed that prior to the current expansion of Farm-to-Market 2410, only one turn lane was provided — to Highland Oaks Drive. Now that the road is being improved, a big, beautiful wall has been built right next to, guess ... Highland Oaks and Roy Reynolds Drive.
Some influence there(!) and guess who pays for those improvements.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.