To the editor:
As usual, I am a little slow on the uptake. After reading the newspaper and television news tickers, I have finally realized that there is a media competition on going to dishonor President Donald Trump and bring his presidency to a disgraceful end. The method is to see who can write and publish the most outlandish tale and blame it on President Trump. With tongue in cheek, I have decided to enter the fray.
Here are my five best entries (using the common media reference to President Trump shortened to the more familiar and disrespectful moniker Trump):
Trump:
responds to claims of “cultism” by calling the Democrats “Klanish”!
is planning to convert the United Nations Headquarters building in New York into his Presidential Library!
issued an executive order banning the New England “Patriots” from ever “taking-a-knee” during a game or practice!
declares all Americans be white and “English speaking only” by the end of his fourth term.
claims separating immigrant children from their parents will help them appreciate each other more if they are ever reunited.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
