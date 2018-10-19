To the Editor:
There has been much bantering back and forth that Brett Kavanaugh is unfit to serve as a Supreme Court justice. President Trump refused to hand over 100,000 pages for judicial committee review. Several senators presented evidence of his lies, deceit and obfuscation during his hearings.
The White House has admitted handcuffing the FBI and preventing a comprehensive investigation. Citizens were listening — 2,400 law professors have signed letters saying that Kavanaugh “has displayed a lack of judicial temperament that would be disqualifying for any court.”
The American Bar Association, legal scholars and most Americans were opposed to his confirmation. A former Supreme Court justice, Republican John Paul Stevens, said Kavanaugh “is not fit for the Supreme Court.” Stevens also said of Kavanaugh’s remarks in the hearing, “They suggest that he has demonstrated a potential bias involving enough potential litigants before the court that he would not be able to perform his full responsibilities.”
Susan Collins, who voted to confirm Kavanaugh, called for former Sen. Al Franken to resign even without due process and presumption of innocence.
Now we learn that Chief Justice Roberts received 12 ethics complaints against Kavanaugh. However, he held on to those complaints until after Kavanaugh had been confirmed.
Now, even the third branch of our government, the Judiciary, has been corrupted.
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights
