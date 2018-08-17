To the Editor:
I am not a member of any party, social club, or any other organized group. And, while raised a Christian, please forgive me for not being a member of any one church, or any one belief.
That said, I am a citizen, voter, husband, father, foster father, retired public servant and past mentor to hundreds of children coaching youth sports.
I think all should be entitled their opinion as in the paid advertisement "Ft. Hood’s LGBT Pride vs. the Bible" recently published in this distinguished newspaper. As I read this advertisement, I felt compelled, with a little help from Merriam-Webster, to share my own opinion.
The definition of bigot is “a person who is obstinately or intolerantly devoted to his or her own opinions and prejudices; especially: one who regards or treats the members of a group (such as a racial or ethnic group) with hatred and intolerance.”
To say the least, the advertisement reeks of intolerance of our LGBT community. I am not afraid or ashamed of our LGBT community; however, I am afraid and ashamed of bigots and bigotry; especially when cloaked in a Bible, worse yet when radiated from the government.
Do you think bigots and bigotry are what made this country great? Or makes for a better Christian, citizen, or person?
Loving and tolerant people, renew your vigilance! Hatred and intolerance have been emboldened. From the public domain to the pulpit, from local government to the presidency, regardless if its source, stand up and say "no" to bigots and bigotry. Hatred and intolerance are enemies from which no wall will protect us.
M.A. Zimmerman
Harker Heights
