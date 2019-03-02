To the editor:
While watching Wednesday’s gathering of an estimated 100 people, including U.S. congressmen, staffers, guests, and news media personnel for the sensational testimony of President Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, I could not help but feel that I had seen all this before.
Finally, thinking back many years, I realized I was watching a sensate rerun of Stanley Kramer’s 1965 movie: “Ship of Fools!” A one-line synopsis paraphrased from a movie trailer: Passengers on a steam ship in the 1930s struggle with their tangled relations and the rise of socio/political unrest in Europe.
My updated synopsis: U.S. congressmen in an investigative hearing in 2019 struggle with their tangled relations and the rise of socio/political unrest in America.
For two years now, Congress has struggled with their tangled relations and has grossly wasted the votes and wishes of the American people. We voted for Donald Trump to be our president for the next four years. Why is that so hard to understand?
What a disgrace and disservice to the American people to disregard their choice! Our Constitution allows that whoever wins the most votes of the people through the electoral college gets to be the chief executive of our country for the next four years.
Sometimes it is your candidate who wins. Sometimes it is the other person’s candidate who wins. It seems so simple, but for the last two years it has not been honored by our congressmen and congresswomen of both political parties.
The work of the American people is not getting done. Important things are ignored by these congressional dilettantes who are supposed to be leading our nation. I am convinced they are so distracted by their own political career, their party affiliation, and their hatred of President Trump, they have forgotten their real job is to serve the wishes of the everyday citizen voter. To put it another way, they are so busy chasing their own agenda they have forgotten ours.
The winning agenda in November 2016 was the one espoused by then-candidate Donald Trump, who promised to improve our trade agreements with other nations, rebuild our military, reduce our individual taxes, reduce our corporate taxes, reduce job killing regulations, update our infrastructure, pursue and arrest criminal gangs, stop illegal immigration, and reform our immigration system. Unfortunately, two years have been wasted pursuing all kinds of unsubstantiated charges and claims against President Trump. The Michael Cohen debacle is another congressional folly! Meanwhile, the Ship of State is going in circles on the open sea. It seems to me, we American voters have unwittingly taken a seat on a deck chair aboard the Ship of Fools. Nothing will change in Washington, D.C., unless we get out of our deck chairs and vote for our agenda once again in 2020.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
