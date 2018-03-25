To the editor:
On the bottom of the Opinion page for Wednesday 21 March, 2018 a Washington Post writer puts forth: “Republicans need to act quickly to protect Robert Mueller.” President Trump has said recently in public media that he has no intention of firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
I believe he would be politically foolish if he did. What I would like to see is for President Trump to give Robert Mueller an end date.
Having worked for the federal government for thirty plus years I cannot recall any job or assignment that did not have suspense (end) date for completion.
Even long-term assignments to Vietnam and Germany had end dates. Article 32 investigations, congressional inquiries, Equal Opportunity complaints, Military Pay Certificate (MPC) series change, tactical field plans, equipment inventories, training manual completion and test plans all had deadlines for submission.
I cannot think of another organization private or public, other than the federal government, that would contract for an open-ended period. It is far too vague and financially imprudent so to do!
It does seem reasonable to me as a taxpayer that Mr. Mueller could prepare a report documenting what he has found after a year’s investigation by 1 July 2018.
This report should be submitted to the American people through the U.S. Congress.
I believe this would be better representative government than the inane barrage of tweets, twitters and “news alerts” of television media.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.