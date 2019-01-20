To the Editor:
On the front page of Sunday’s newspaper, the second big headline reads: “WCID-1: WHAT’S THE RUSH?” Below this line, there is a picture of the current five WCID directors.
Two of these men, Mr. Dick Young, a newcomer, and Mr. Allen Cloud, an incumbent, won their seats last May. The remaining directors on the board have been in place for at least 10 years. Some were appointed to fill a term of a member who departed and then ran opposed at the next election.
This is part of the reason there has not been a contested election in 24 years.
Exacerbating this, elections were not broadly announced, nor was information regarding where and when to file openly forthcoming. Whether intentional or unintentional, these less-than-transparent phenomenon seems to have been “under the public radar,” so to speak.
Two more things seem strange to me. The first, in this day of diversity and inclusion, this group does not look to be very representative of our multi-culture population in Central Texas. So, the question is, “Do they represent you?”
The second strange thing is three of the directors who were elected to office now want to take your voting power and have any future WCID-1 board members appointed by the area cities.
Their claim is that elections cost a good deal of money. My claim is that elections are worth the investment.When you vote, you invest your likes and dislikes, and the results are more satisfying regardless if your candidate wins or loses.
The proposed appointment plan enumerates directors’ terms of one, two, or three years. However, it sets no term limits.
Stated differently, the status quo may never change in our lifetime and taxpayer voters may never be accommodated! The whole thing just smells bad to me.
A growing population puts a growing demand on resources. Austin is one of the fastest growing cities in America. It gets its water from two pump stations on the Colorado River that flows into Lake Austin.
You can bet that as Austin grows, it will look toward Georgetown, Belton and Stillhouse lakes for additional water. I am not sure these three lakes were built to supply drinking water to Austin.
I have seen very little planning for new water reservoirs for the local watershed. I have seen even less forward thinking on saving what we have. It does not take genius to figure out that using drinking water to grow lawns, flush human waste, wash our cars, and clean our streets is dumb.
Why don’t we require land developers to excavate a small lake or pond to serve new residences? The six-hundred and forty new homes on Chaparral Road could have had a self-sustaining water feature if WCID-1 was focused on control and improvement!
On a larger scale, why not consider piping water from the Mississippi River or the Great Lakes. We move oil all over the United States every day through pipelines. Why not water? The same for desalinated sea water.
Why not pump from all our oceans to places inland to help with irrigation and large-scale firefighting as in California. I believe all the developed countries are not adequately planning for their nations’ water needs. Relying solely on the supply at hand is folly.
My contention is that the WCID-1 needs new members, a new charter, and new initiatives that yield a quantifiable result. The best way to get people who will get this done is the electoral process, ending in a vote where the majority wins.
Finally, I appreciate current WCID-1 director, Mr. Dick Young, for bringing this into the daylight, and speaking out in favor of a vote to determine board membership. It is the American way!
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
