To the Editor:
The historic quote from the 1800s “You can fool part of the people some of the time, you can fool some of the people all of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all of the time” is attributed to President Abraham Lincoln. It is applicable to this day!
The Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General who offered up the recent review of the political shenanigans inside the DOJ during the last presidential election, and who offered up “no political bias found” by these government scoundrels has obviously concluded that we are all stupid sheep.
The very disappointing report does not hold those FBI agents accountable for their incredibly stupid, and maybe treasonous, actions and email exchanges.
This report certainly does not “fool all the people.”
Neither does the lipstick affixed to this pig by the media.
We all know this is Washington insiders taking care of Washington insiders.
It disrespects fair-minded American voters regardless of party affiliation.
Please keep this travesty in mind when you enter the voting booth in 2018 and 2020 by electing fellow Americans who have the courage to throw these seditious bums out!
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
