To the Editor:
On the Nation page A3 of Sunday’s Killeen Daily Herald, the top headline reads, “McCain tributes echo with criticism of Trump.” I expected no less and neither did most conservatives.
Trump bashing has become “so what else is new?” in the media. However, I do feel that Ms. Meghan McCain gave a heartfelt farewell to her famous father. I do disagree with her claim that America was always great. Here is why: When we allow people into our country who are bent on doing us harm, we are not great. We are dumb.
When we allow known addictive and personality altering drugs to be sold without restraint, we are not great. We are dumb.
When we allow non-citizens to vote in our most consequential elections, we are not great. We are dumb.
When we allow the concept of sanctuary cities to flourish in America, we are not great. We are dumb.
When we allow our schools to teach socialism, we are not great. We are dumb.
When we send our military off to war in foreign lands with tactics, exit criteria, and end dates announced before they arrive, we are not great. We are dumb.
When we put our military in harm’s way because of politically generated “rules of engagement,” we are not great. We are dumb. When we spend our nation’s treasure on social experiments rather than defense, we are not great. We are dumb.
When we allow known criminals and felons to go unpunished, we are not great. We are dumb. When our justice system turns on “We, the people” and “We, the people” do nothing to stop it, we are not great. We are dumb.
When we cannot keep our children safe in our schools, we are not great.We are dumb.
When we allow our cities like Chicago to become war zones, we are not great. We are dumb.
When we allow people to defecate on San Francisco’s sidewalks, we are not great. We are dumb.
When able-bodied people can make more money on welfare than by working, we are not great. We are dumb.
When we make treaties with foreign governments that are grossly unfavorable to America, we are not great. We are dumb.
When we fail to recognize the accomplishments of our leaders along with their faults, we are not great. We are dumb.
Lastly, when we claim that our Constitution is a “living document” that should be readily changed to accommodate modern conditions or thinking, we are not great. We are dumber than dumb!
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
