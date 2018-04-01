To the Editor:
Whatever you might think of Charlton Heston’s political views, you have never sat down to watch “The Ten Commandments” or any other film only to see him say, “I’m the president of the NRA. Here’s what I think about firearms” instead.
It was bad enough that “Zits” (and “Baby Blues,” which shares an author with “Zits”) substituted political commentary instead of the usual strip on March 24. But “Zits” went the extra left-wing mile and added a sign that said, “Thoughts and Prayers Are Not Enough!”
Granted, that is somewhat more polite than what is said by Beloved by the Left John Oliver and his foul-mouthed ilk, but the insult is still there.
I don’t really want to discuss the merits of the so-called “March for Our Lives.”
In fact, that is the entire point. Lord knows there are several pages of editorials and “news” articles that relentlessly articulate the viewpoint of the Left in the Herald, but that is apparently insufficient.
Now the previously neutral zone of the comics page features the Cause de Jour of the Left. I was expecting comics, but I got yet another in-your-face from the Left.
Spare me the diatribes about “how important” the cause is, or “children are dying!”
The body count from abortion springs to mind, but there would be hell to pay if Pro-Life cartoons showed up on the comics page. And they should NOT.
The comics page should not feature politics, no matter how dear they are to a particular heart.
I call foul. Put that stuff on the editorial/op-ed pages, where we know what we are getting into and can take it or leave it.
Evan Hodson
Harker Heights
