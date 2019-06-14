To the Editor:
I had been standing on one foot for a few minutes beside my car at the Subway parking lot in Harker Heights (waiting for a level-10 pain to pass) when a young man approached and asked if I needed help. He didn’t realize how much I appreciated the offer. He took my arm and escorted my cane and me into the shop, and he went back to his table to finish his lunch. And when I was going out, he walked me back to the car. I could have hugged him. (My husband was in the car, but he couldn’t help. We had just come from Scott & White in Temple, where he had a bunch of staples removed from his back.)
Days before that, my walker and I made it inside Petco in Harker Heights, and then I didn’t think I could make it to the back of the store to get cat food. I asked a young lady if she would please get the food for me. She got a chair for me, got the food and walked me out to the car. All of which I’m sure is not listed under her “job description.”
It’s a shame that there’s never any mention in the newspaper of caring people doing good deeds every day.
So, John and Jane Doe, you know who you are. Thanks again for your help when I really needed it.
Betty Weiss
Harker Heights
