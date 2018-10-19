To the Editor:
The best way to make the 100 percent disabled veterans property tax exemption a state-funded program is to make it a state program.
Our elected officials support the exemption but want the state to reimburse the cities for the lost revenue.
Instead of cities seeking reimbursement from the state, a better solution is to have the veteran make application for a state voucher seeking reimbursement of the property tax, which it pays directly to the city and county for the tax bill.
The city/county gets the tax revenue. The disabled veteran gets the exemption, the state pays the bill for the legislation it passed. Cut off the middle man.
There are some tremendous benefits. The state gets a detailed list of who is receiving the property tax exemption and will know exactly how much this legislative mandate is costing because it will have to fund it directly. By adding a few census-like data collection questions, it measures where veterans are choosing to live, what they are providing back to the community in terms of skills, purchasing power and real estate investment.
All of this is powerful data that can be used to inform and influence future programs.
I anticipate that the criticism is that we are putting a burden on the veteran by making him make annual application for his property tax voucher. Perhaps, but the burden can be lessened through local
VSOs and through internet application processes. The important benefit is that Texas betters knows how many veterans it has, how many are staying in Texas and how many are contributing to the Texas economy.
I hope local officials, the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission get behind this idea.
Howard ‘Scot’ Arey
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.