To the Editor:
I am a family member with lived experience of suicide. I lost my son to suicide in 2010. For me, the past years in the loss of my son is a journey of continuing pain that I struggle to endure and understand.
I know that I am only a part of the many affected from the staggering loss of 40,000 lives extinguished by suicide in the U.S. It is the tenth leading cause of death, and still we do not have a grasp of finding ways to decrease this preventable cause of death.
Nov. 17 is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. This one day a year when people affected by suicide loss gather in their local communities to find comfort and gain an understanding as they share stories of healing and hope.
Survivor Day was created by an act of Congress in 1999 here in the United States. Since then, it has been sponsored and supported by many organizations such as American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
For many loss survivors, attending a Survivor Day event, it is an opportunity to discover that they are not alone in their experience of losing someone they knew and very greatly loved to suicide death.
A public event is scheduled in Harker Heights at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Parish Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Anyone touched by suicide is welcome to attend.
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights
