To the Editor:
Follow the facts in this year’s midterm election.
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. John Carter both are multimillionaires. ($4M, $4.5M, respectively).
Also, Gov. Greg Abbott won $9M when a tree accidently fell on him.
He also doesn’t report this on his tax returns (because it’s in a blind trust).
Money makes partisanship rather than statesmanship in government today.
Compromise is rare, but compromise is what the Founding Fathers practiced and intended.
Michael Hoel
Harker Heights
