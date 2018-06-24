To the Editor:
Stop blaming the president, Congress, and Republican Party for the parent/child separation of illegal immigrants who enter our country. Correctly place the blame on the illegal immigrant parents who chose to have their minor children accompany them while committing a crime!
All U.S. citizen criminal parents are separated from their children when arrested/detained for breaking our laws. The simple solution for this problem is immediate deportation of criminal parent/child to Mexico or country of origin. Do not allow illegals to use their children to circumvent our immigration laws.
Robert Whisenhunt
Killeen
