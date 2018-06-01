To the Editor:
Responding to the recent student marches demanding action about gun violence in the United States following the school shooting in Florida, I compliment your actions.
However, nothing has changed and now there’s been another shooting, this time in Texas.
I believe you can take the necessary action to change America for the better, by your generation taking charge and not relying on the “435” elected officials who in reality are disconnected from the world in which you live daily.
A friend of mine, Tracy Welch, coined a phrase he uses when speaking to young people at camps, about making good choices. The phrase is “we are a product of our society.”
A product is the result of many factors. For instance, let’s look at just a few factors Congress, — the “435” — removed from or added to society since the 1960s.
They kicked God out of public education. They have allowed the film industry to have minimal limits on immorality or violence, that satellites can access for viewing by unsupervised children. They allow teenagers to own semiautomatic warfare weapons.
Many mass shootings, chronic divorce, single parents, kids living with grandparents, or other relatives, chronic profanity in public, same-sex marriage, legalized marijuana in some states, methamphetamine epidemic, opioid epidemic, and excessive mental illness, some with access to dangerous weapons.
Not a good combination, but don’t worry, when tragedy strikes, the “435” will offer you their “thoughts and condolences.”
The action you are currently demanding is a change in our society to limit access to guns for the sake of student safety. That is not going to change, because of the dollar bill.
If your generation will boycott violent and immoral movies, violent videogame software, sports venues in public or on television where the F-word is frequently used by players and coaches, drug use, change will begin since it involves the dollar bill. If there is no income for these factors, they will go away!
I caution you to be careful of the staged walkouts, because another deranged individual produced by our society may ambush participants. Use your social media to unite nationwide, and your creativity to establish safe norms for future society.
You are the future!
Greg Porter
Kempner
