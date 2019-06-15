To the Editor:
I want to “Thank “ Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans of Copperas Cove, for a beautiful Memorial Day Ceremony they put on at their office on May 27.
President Jonathan Haywood and his group always do such a great job in everything they do.
This organization is very involved in the City of Copperas Cove and I appreciate everything they do for our community and for the veterans and anyone else that needs assistance, they are such a giving organization.
Great job.
Barbara Mims
Kempner
