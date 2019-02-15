Kempner reader writes to point
out water leak in downtown Cove
To the Editor:
I thought water was a precious commodity in Texas. There is a huge amount of water coming out of what appears to be a hole in an asphalt-paved parking lot at 202 First St. in Copperas Cove.
The water (leak) runs only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and runs out to the parking lot down to Avenue C, around the corner to the intersection of Main Street. I go through this area about 6:30 every morning and am amazed at the amount of wasted water.
When I come back through this area about 9 a.m., the water has stopped running but is still being tracked up to the railroad tracks about 75 yards ... away.
This has been reported to Cove officials almost a month ago, and the water is still running.
This is difficult for me to believe that no action has been taken. This leak does not irrigate any grassy areas, only makes driving on an otherwise dry road very hazardous.
Steve Bruce
Kempner
