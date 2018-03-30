To the Editor:
Writing about Killeen is frustrating because there are so many opportunities and issues to be addressed, yet so few ways of expressing them.
I will briefly address two that I find most important. First, the lack of visual stimulation from the tightly packed miles of congested homes. City Council, please make developers worry about the effect of growth over their bottom lines. They are developing communities, so their plans should reflect some level of care associated with that community over a 10- to 20-year period.
Second, city development on the north side. I cannot fathom the idea of starting a business in the north with the barrier of the installation, miniscule spaces, low-income housing at every turn, and the majority of my potential customers residing in the south.
Oh yeah, plus the mystery chemical plant that will have a number of negative effects (congestion, smell, commercial transport ...). What is the incentive to build anything up there?
Establish guidelines that create an aesthetically appealing business district and stop allowing Walmarts, auto parts stores and car washes to pop up every 3 miles.
People no longer want to drive to an actual business district when the larger businesses are allowed to build virtually on top of their neighborhoods. Sublet plats are priced so high that smaller businesses cannot thrive.
Again, lots of frustration, but I will still stay committed to helping fix the things I can. I hope to build an indoor sports center very soon, and eventually afford to start initiatives like improving street lights in communities, establishing over-the-street walkways for high school students on busy roadways (Shoemaker HS), and creating EV lanes for students to drive electric carts to school instead of several thousand parents converging on the same locations every morning.
I know the city is worth it, I just hope the council members do, too.
Nathan Capestany
Killeen
Belton reader asks voters to help protect Endangered Species Act
To the Editor:
The Endangered Species Act of 1973, our most cherished conservation law, passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support (92-0 in the Senate, and 394-4 in the House). This law saved our national symbol, the bald eagle, from extinction. To date, more than 1,300 imperiled species of plants, fish and wildlife have been protected of which only 10 have gone extinct. A 2015 national poll conducted by Tulchin Research found that 90 percent of American voters support the Endangered Species Act.
Unfortunately, there remains the 10 percent who don’t support it — including some politicians. As congressional lawmakers debate several must-pass appropriations bills for 2018, a few lawmakers have appended “poison pill” riders which have little or nothing to do with the appropriations legislation under consideration.
In the FY 2018 House and Senate Interior/EPA appropriations bills, there are 12 riders aimed at undermining the Endangered Species Act. Among the most controversial proposals is a rider that would remove federal protections for Great Lakes and Wyoming wolves. It would also block any future lawsuits.
The Endangered Species Act is, itself, threatened with extinction unless we, the voters, take action. Recently, letters from 241 conservation groups, 31 U.S. senators, and 104 U.S. representatives were sent to congressional lawmakers — all opposing the inclusion of anti-wildlife riders on appropriations bills. If you are among the 90 percent of American voters who support the Endangered Species Act, now is the time to defend it. Please contact your U.S. congressional representatives and urge them to oppose the inclusion of anti-wildlife riders on appropriation bills.
Waldo Montgomery
Belton
