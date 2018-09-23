To the Editor:
The author (of the Sept. 15 letter to the editor) is right on the money: The security clearance should be pulled the minute the person leaves the position requiring it.
In the military, this is the case.
When you leave the position requiring the clearance, you are advised not to disclose any information and that the laws pertaining to security clearances are still in effect.
However, a security clearance should never be pulled because of petty grievances.
Under the present rules, there is no reason that (former CIA official) John Brennan should have had his clearance pulled.
When someone sides with a communist dictator over his intelligence agency, that is tantamount to treason.
John Sammis
Killeen
