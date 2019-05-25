To the Editor:
As a citizen of Killeen for more than 40 years I have a question to our mayor, city council and law enforcement agency.
Is urban camping legal in Killeen?
Yesterday I was driving south on W.S. Young Drive; as I approached the overpass of I-14 and W.S. Young Drive, I noticed on the west side of the structure a couple of small, maybe two-person-size tents. blankets strewn and spread out and what appeared to be a person or body under one of the blankets.
A KPD patrol vehicle was in the left-straight lane at the traffic light and either didn’t observe this “camp” or just closed eyes to this.
I am not complaining about the KPD, but I am seriously concerned with the “urban camp’s” presence, as many young folks walk along this thoroughfare.
William Henning
Killeen
