To the Editor:
I seem to be a little bit confused these days.
When we had a president who provided aid and comfort to the enemy, (providing details of when we would leave or giving them billions of dollars and leaving a prisoner behind in the Iran deal), there was no big uprising or denunciation in the newspapers or on television.
Now that we have a president that does not tell everyone what he will do, but generally does what he promised on the campaign trail, the people in the media are upset.
It also seems strange that actors who were unable to finish high school are treated like they are knowledgeable about just everything, but since the majority of them have no higher education, they must be learning things from the same sources that we must rely on or their fellow actors.
Just because you make a film in Europe does not make you an expert on European politics. Making a lot of money acting is fine, but it does not equate to knowledge.
Additionally, since most are members of the Democratic Party, (if they voted) elected Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer (the leaders of the Democratic congressional party of NO).
It’s the same party that claims it is the people’s fault that they failed (President Carter, Candidate Clinton, President Obama), who pulls troops out before they can accomplish their mission in Iraq (President Obama) and then has to send them back when he is proved wrong; and finally, when the actors get a chance to speak, they use profanity to describe what they think of a duly elected president of the United States.
Well, I for one am perfectly happy that they are in the Democratic Party. Who would want to hang out with silly individuals who get their news and understanding from other like individuals, comedians and talking heads on the left-leaning national media?
I like their performance on the stage, in movies or TV, but their backward lack of knowledge and misunderstanding of what is real is only acceptable to some on the West or East coasts, not where real people live and do real work.
W.A. Wright Jr.
Killeen
