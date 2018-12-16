To the editor:
Global warming is without any doubt the most conflicting and confusing subject.
Many scientists are painting global warming as the end of civilization. They also blame humans as the causative agent.
Other scientists disagree and point to some advances and improvements that point in a different direction.
For example: A new United Nations report says that the earth’s protective ozone layer is healing from the damage caused by aerosol sprays and coolants.
They expect the upper ozone layer to be completely repaired by 2030.
Another article indicates that temperatures dropped 0.56 degrees C from 2016 to 2018.
Climate scientists claim that while the statement is technically correct, it misses the bigger picture and has no relevance because a two-year trend is “meaningless”.
The National Hurricane Center shows that the highest recorded occurrences of tropical storms (including category 3 and 4) happened from 1941 to 1950 and it has not increased.
The United States is leading the world in reducing emissions.
In the USA, it has plunged to the lowest level in a generation, while CO2 emissions have risen 50 percent since 1990 around the globe.
Why is the USA receiving the brunt of criticism and accusations in reference to global warming, despite the fact that they are doing better than most countries? The refusal of America to remain part of the Paris Climate Treaty.
Of the 195 countries in the world, very few can fund their own global warming problem.
The missing link is “money.” They need “Uncle Cash” to not only take care of the USA but also provide funds for those that can’t. My opinion.
Here are some additional problems and issues that the experts are claiming are the result of global warming:
1. Whales are singing in deeper tone.
2. Major college football game postponed because of smoke from wildfires.
3. Tropical, disease-carrying mosquitos arriving in Canada.
4. Rise in USA crime caused by warmer climate.
5. Migration of birds.
6. The stunting of maple trees (growth)
7. Thousands of Nigerians’ deaths (farmers and cattle herders fighting for a diminishing water supply) and on and on...
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
