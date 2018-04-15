To the Editor:
Citizen owners of a Chevrolet 3500, a Ford F350 or a Dodge Ram 3500; you have a truck classified as being too large (load bearing) in excess of the new code signed into law by the Killeen City Council. Better check that one out!
Louis “Pat” Brittingham
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.