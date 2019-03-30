To the Editor:
I read the editorial about ethno-supremacy and it hit the nail squarely on the head.
The right-wing groups that promote hate and violence are not isolated. Caucasian extremists are on the rise in America and around the world. They have help — the black extremists also — over 400 groups throughout our country.
Americans should not ignore these groups by saying that they are “good old boys.” These people, mostly male, are young and they all feed on inner emptiness, anger and bitterness.
However, they can choose to fill their inner selves by embracing democracy, freedom, positive thinking and a respect for others and themselves.
Israel K. Lewis III
Killeen
