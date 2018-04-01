Killeen reader calls for focus on STEM program in KISD schools
To the Editor:
A few years ago, I moved here to Killeen to marry my wonderful wife, putting aside my residence in another state to become a proud and patriotic Texan citizen.
Killeen is rich in historical and traditional significance, but our current trend of violent crime tends to overshadow both our finer qualities and where we should be headed for the future.
That future particularly should involve our educational system, one that’s easily overlooked because of other issues such our crime problem. One particular academic area we should concentrate on is the “STEM” program.
“STEM,”or science, technology, engineering and mathematics is a concept we must embrace and foster amongst our students. The “STEM” program builds student skills which require discipline, hard work and motivation.
However, the results of this work can and do reap huge benefits in the form of significantly larger personal income and improved employment opportunities for these student’s futures as well as enhance our national academic “output.”
America is facing a strategic challenge by one of our greatest adversaries, China. While the Chinese face many obstacles, they excel in academics, particularly the STEM disciplines.
For America to stand up to this real threat, we must strengthen and continue fostering our emphasis among our students in STEM skills if we are to continue to possess both economic and military dominance on the planet. This begins here in our Killeen schools, with each and every one of our students.
Arnie Wilenken
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.