To the Editor:
In addition to having chips in animal(s), owners should get a steel tag with, address, phone number, and a chain collar that cannot be chewed off. If the dog is found, one can immediately see who to contact.
I have found three dogs with tags and have contacted their owners as a result. Also, some dogs dig. A solution is to put chicken wire 1.5 feet below ground level and staple or wire it to the fence. Owners should not let their dogs drink from brooks and drainage ditches, as a few owners have told me how their dogs got sick from doing so.
The epidemic of lost or loose dogs in Killeen can be remedied. Copperas Cove fixes the limit of dogs at four per residence (KDH 7 MAY 2014). Killeen has no such limit (though it desperately needs it), even though the properties in the Clear Creek area are rather small.
Other than a noise ordinance, Killeen has no fixed limits per household. As a result of dogs being unfairly released before residents move, or escaping because of owner carelessness, the Animal Control centers are being overwhelmed. In a few cases, in the Central Texas area some dogs had to be impounded, as one owner had over 140 in Fannin County). Another individual had 56 dogs. This happened with a “five-dog limit” in the Hewitt area.
Only sheep herders or people protecting vast amounts of livestock would need large amounts of dogs.
In absence of fixed limit of dogs for residents of cities where people are at close quarters, inhumane conditions that are out of control like this should not be surprising.
As a result, their muscles get atrophied and/or there is a stink. If pets cannot be secured or treated well, people should not own them.
Then there is anger if Animal Control rounds them up when the animals are 1) left to roam everywhere, bite, 2) or join packs because of an owner’s failure to contain pets or strengthen enclosures better 3) crowded in too close quarters and neglected.
Since residents cannot or will not act, the city has to step in and fix this to better protect dogs and its citizens by establishing a limit of four dogs per household.
This does not mean there will be a rush to get rid of the fifth or more as the ex post facto (situation predates the law) would apply.
I was told by council members to file a bill.
I responded by reminding them that is their job and they will probably act if it gets to epidemic proportions.
Paul Passamonti
Killeen
