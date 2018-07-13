To the Editor:
As more and more of Killeens citizens are reaching their golden years it’s a prime opportunity to reach out to them. They are not fragile things that break as a matter of fact some are as tough as nails and reading to go. Their lives are as vital now as ever and the stories and things we could learn and share are as endless as the days of a Texas summer.
These people are to be honored and respected. So this summer as you rush through your daily lives, stop and listen to the stories of our elderly ... you might learn something.
Sherry Kelley
Killeen
