To the Editor:
If Mr. (George) Van Riper (Letters, May 18) wants to refer readers to a biography of LBJ’s presidency to condone President Trump’s behavior, then I can provide a lengthy reading list of presidents from both parties whose behavior did not meet the expectations of the nation’s highest office.
But that is not the point, is it? What does it say about you if you use the lowest bars of integrity from past presidencies to defend Trump? By the way, if this is your standard, then please explain the apoplectic Republican response to Hillary’s scandalous private email server?
As a student of history, I am not naïve; politics and power can be highly corrosive. But one of the primary responsibilities of the president is to do his or her best to uphold the integrity of the office for ALL Americans.
Such as Trump disavowing David Duke and the KKK instead of refusing to reject their endorsement of his candidacy in February 2016.
Or not passing a federal tax cut for the wealthy that awarded Amazon a $129 million tax refund on its 2018 profit of $232 billion.
Meanwhile, the same year, the Federal Reserve reported a record number of Americans defaulted on over a trillion dollars of debt.
Maybe Trump should not have spitefully gutted the Affordable Care Act, causing the number of uninsured to soar over 7 million since 2018.
Last year, he could have promoted the values of our great country instead of profiting off his presidency to the tune of $434 million.
Additionally, Trump could try to mobilize our nation to protect America’s vote from future Russian hacking, not incredulously dismissing the threat.
Finally, he might recognize the humanitarian crisis at our southern border is not a terroristic conspiracy to justify shutting our doors, separating families, and putting over 3,000 children in dog runs.
But sadly he didn’t and none of this bothers Mr. Van Riper.
He continues to wrap his loyalty to Trump in his economy tailored for the wealthy.
So again, some context is required. Despite establishing regulations to protect the environment and the vulnerable, President Obama lowered the nation’s unemployment from 10 percent to 4.8 percent, creating over 11 million new jobs.
On the other hand, since taking office, Trump gleefully deregulated our economy, dangerously widening the gulf between the social classes but only lowered unemployment less than 1 percent.
Eventually, a Democratic contender will emerge from this crowded field to challenge Trump who will undoubtedly have the presidential qualities lacking in this narcissistic aberration, to include humility and class.
Alan Vangroll
Killeen
