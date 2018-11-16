To the Editor:
Just when I think I’ve seen about every disrespectful thing a student can do to a teacher, I read about the Gateway High School student who reportedly body-slammed a male teacher for interfering in an altercation he was having with another student.
This student needs to be tried as an adult and charged with assault and battery with bodily injury.
If convicted, the young man can continue his education at one of the state of Texas’ many fine correctional facilities.
If he still insists on body-slamming staff, he will be introduced to the joys of solitary confinement.
Enough about the accused student. My best wishes to the injured teacher. I hope you make a full recovery.
For over 20 years, I’ve noticed a steady decline of respect for adults. Not just teachers, but all adults.
Schools aren’t responsible for raising kids to become decent adults. Parents are. But when parents fail to do so, then school districts need to step up their game.
No student, teacher or staff member should ever fear going to school because of students who threaten, curse or assault any individual.
KISD has said they have a zero tolerance policy toward these behaviors. I can’t tell. I know a number of KISD employees, and they tell me the kids actually think they’re in charge. Is it possible?
According to a KPD officer I know, there’s a gang that openly operates on one high school campus. They proudly wear their green bandanas. Doesn’t sound like KISD is in charge.
KISD admits that they’re way short of bus drivers. With a starting pay of just under $14 an hour, it’s hard to believe.
KISD’s reason for the shortage? Amazon is recruiting so many delivery drivers.
What do I hear when I ask friends why don’t they consider driving a school bus? “I don’t want to go to jail.” Huh?
That’s right. They already know they’re not going to tolerate any disrespect from students. Try to injure them and you’re going to the emergency room. Interestingly enough, most of these friends are ex-military, as am I. Wow. What do you make of that?
The KISD board of trustees has a challenge before them: How to put the fear of God and adults back in kids.
Every kid who wants to learn, every teacher who wants to teach is counting on you. Decide wisely.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
