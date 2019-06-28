To the Editor:
I read your article dated June 27 regarding the WCID (Bell County Water Control and Improvement District).
Two things gained my attention very quickly. First, the fact John Blankenship is at long last leaving the organization as a board member. The reason he is leaving has to do with him being a developer and according to the article, this is a violation of the Texas Water Code.
Since Blankenship has been a longtime member of the board, has he been in violation since he became a member of the board?
The other thing which struck me as odd is why he is resigning in August.Was it just an act of faith he remained on the board when a bid of $6.15 million, submitted by a local business, was approved?
The other comment which caught my attention was a remark made by Ricky Garrett, the general manager, when asked, “If someone would like to be considered for a board position, what would they need to do?” ( I presume this was meaning someone who desired to fill Blankenship’s unexpired term. Recently after 20 or so years, the board had an election and is stuck for the time being with that decision in spite of efforts to eliminate elections altogether)
Garrett’s answer was reported to be, “The board members will talk among themselves and the board members will decide who to appoint.”
Hopefully this will be conducted under the Texas Open Meetings act, not a group of good old boys sitting at a bar and deciding what good old boy they want to join their club.
The history of how this organization has operated for years is suspect in my opinion. Hopefully it will operate in the interest of the community and become a bit more open and transparent.
It would be nice if they would publish their rules, procedures, budget, policies, hiring procedures so the public-funded operation can be just that — public.
Maybe one day one of YouTube’s First Amendment Auditors will take note of this organization and conduct an audit.
Pharon Enochs
Killeen
