To the Editor:
I congratulate (Deputy Managing Editor/Opinion) Dave Miller and the Killeen Daily Herald on all the honors you gathered at the fairly recent Texas Associated Press Managing Editors group meeting in Corpus Christi.
Miller’s individual honors (Star Opinion Writer of the Year) and the Herald’s First Place (Newspaper of the Year) honor form an outstanding accolade for the newspaper and, indeed, for the city of Killeen, where too many residents express nothing beyond complaints, criticism and useless carping, of which some of us have grown weary.
Let us hope that these achievements continue to provide the well-deserved boost to staff and leadership as you work tirelessly to maintain a timely publication with abundant information and ideas about which Killeen-area residents should care.
Annette Lucksinger
Killeen
