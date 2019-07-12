To the Editor:
I have concerns about the article you printed in Sunday’s paper about the ongoing homeless situation in Killeen. First, though, I would like to say what a great job I think (Lan) Carter and (Mellisa) Brown are doing with “Helping our Homeless” to gather donations of food, furniture, etc.
Having said that, I am worried that people will be confused as to where to make donations.
HOH has applied for a nonprofit Operation Pay it Forward 501(c)3 certification and that could be seen as implying some of our citizens do not trust Families in Crisis’ efforts to gain funds and reopen the shelter.
Also, looking at other buildings, like the DAV building, is a good idea, but needs to be done in a careful, deliberate way, so as not to create more problems.
Finally, I felt it was a mistake to quote a homeless gentleman as saying, “I can pretend I got a job.” This feeds into one of the worst stereotypes of homelessness. “If he has so much free time, why hasn’t he got a job,” people will ask.
There are several reasons that some of the homeless can’t work, such as physical or mental disabilities like PTSD, legal problems in their past, lack of skills training, and so on.
Certainly some may be too laid-back and used to relying on others for their support. However, this is not the majority.
Closer investigation of items referred to in your article shows that our citizens are coming to the aid of our homeless, and some of the homeless are also helping themselves.
I hope to see your future coverage reflecting more of this.
Suanne Stroup
Killeen
