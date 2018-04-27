To the Editor:
I’ve read many articulate letters in recent days reference the upcoming KISD two-phase bond election.
Along with many other voters, I definitely agree with the need for a new high school and will vote for that option.
I am a little less excited about the second option to “combine” multiple elementary schools into “mega schools.” One particular “combo” plan would include combining the Pershing Park/Sugar Loaf/ and partial Bellaire elementary campuses.
Since I live in that affected neighborhood, I would suggest that the daily traffic created by Pershing Park is already significant for a stand-alone school. I can only imagine what the resultant traffic jams will be like when three schools are combined.
In recent days, a young child was hit by a vehicle just a block away from the school. I can’t help but believe that the additional daily introduction of hundreds of vehicles and school buses will only increase the potential for similar incidents in the future.
I do not believe there is enough room to change the existing infrastructure that surrounds Pershing Park Elementary to accommodate the additional traffic.
Perhaps that issue was addressed, discussed and resolved during the planning stages. If so, I apologize. If not, I would respectfully suggest that if the plan is to use the existing auxiliary streets to support the anticipated infusion of traffic created by combining multiple schools, then I would reluctantly disagree with this specific bond plan.
Thanks for allowing this voter and 50-year resident of this affected neighborhood to share his thoughts.
Ron Harris
Killeen
