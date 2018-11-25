To the Editor:
I would like to express my support for a street maintenance fee and a separate Enterprise Fund that is used only for street maintenance, period. The bottom line is the streets and city infrastructure are falling apart and need to be repaired sooner rather than later.
This problem has been known and ignored since at least 2005, to my knowledge.
The only serious attempt to fix the problem was made when Dan Corbin was mayor (2010-12).
I do not support a tax for this purpose, since this will put the burden on property owners exclusively.
Everyone who uses the streets should shoulder the burden of paying for them, not just a few.
Every other option I have heard at the council meetings — cut the Chamber, cut the EDC, cut the HOP, cut services, and so on — are short-term solutions to a long-term problem.
The specific cuts mentioned are not enough to fund this year’s maintenance shortfall, let alone next year’s shortfall!
A perfect example is our balancing the budget by cutting unfilled public safety positions and delaying the funding for the TMRS.
If I have missed where we can squeeze the required funds out of the budget without a major service reduction, please let me know.
Please do the right thing and support the fee.
James ‘Jack’ Ralston
Killeen
