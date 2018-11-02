To the Editor:
I am proud to claim Killeen as my home. Being a resident for more than 40 years I have seen it developed into quite a community. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to change anything. And I can tell you that the area between Lake Road and Coach Avenue off W.S. Young Drive has become a shining example of pride, due to the work of one little lady.
You can catch her every day picking up trash, pulling weeds. When asked why, she said, “It makes everything look better.”
She is part of the solution and a shining star for our city.
Sherry Kelley
Killeen
