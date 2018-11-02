Killeen reader offers his take on issue of birthright citizenship
To the Editor:
Live and learn: The other day I found out by some TV news source that if a man loves this nation without reservations, is devoted to its unity, independence and national interest, instead of a nationalist/patriot, he is a new version of Hitler or trying to emulate him. Amazing!
Now, to this week’s issue, “birthright” citizenship.
POTUS has stated his intention to end the 150-year-old practice. His reason; costs the country billions and is unfair to citizens.
In my opinion, an executive order is not the right decision nor advisable because of the ramifications.
Congressional action or an amendment should deal with the issue; finally, the Supreme Court.
Immigrant activists as well as Democrats and even some Republicans are against a change.
What is not debatable is the cost to the American taxpayer. During the year 2015, a whopping 318,280 babies were born to undocumented immigrants (8 percent of the total annual births for that year). In 2014, the total was 297,000.
Those babies were the recipients of everything a citizen is entitled to (including their mothers who are the custodians of the children).
So the issue of cost is understandable.
That being said, border crossing for the purpose of birthrights is not the only avenue for that purpose.
There is another extremely lucrative business with birthrights. Wealthy Chinese, Russians and some others obtain visas, then husband and expectant wife arrive in the USA and are provided special residences until the baby is born.
At that time, they request a passport for said baby and leave the country.
These unscrupulous individuals are making a fortune by breaking the law and aiding and abetting those who engage in illegal procedures. Each transaction is worth thousands.
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
