Killeen reader poses questions regarding closed homeless shelter
To the Editor:
It’s more than apparent that the Families in Crisis organization has a desperate need for funds to offset the shortfall regarding our homeless shelter. Many questions have been addressed, but there are yet many that are still unanswered.
Here are some others:
What are the demographics of the homeless population?
What are their basic needs?
How can Fort Hood help?
What can the homeless population do to supplement the needs of the shelter?
Is there another building that can be used?
If “tent city” has about 25 occupants and the shelter can care for about 75 people, where are the other 50 currently living?
Is there a balance sheet that reflects shelter income and expenses that can be made available?
Is being on the street causing our law enforcement additional problems?
Are there specific state or local policies that must be met before a building can be occupied?
As I drove down Rancier Avenue the other day to the post office on 10th Street, I noticed a considerable number of vacant buildings that may work as a shelter. Is the current facility really the best option?
There are a lot of questions that need answers so that our community members and agencies can better understand the situation and determine their support.
Let’s work together in prayer so the very best solution can be realized.
Loren Stroup
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.