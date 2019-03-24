To the Editor:
Just a kind word for 911 and our first responders.
Last night about 4 a.m. I fell and couldn’t get up. I called 911 and they (the ambulance crew) were here in 8 minutes.
Very efficient and helpful.
I weigh 193 pounds, so it was eventful.
Hats off to all involved.
Robert Hossfeld Sr.
Killeen
