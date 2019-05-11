Killeen reader responds to letter that explained president’s actions
To the Editor:
I read Mr. Van Riper’s response to a critique of Trump’s unethical behavior this past Saturday (April 27) and felt compelled to call out his detached rationalizations.
To give President Trump a pass on accepting Vladimir Putin’s assurances over the collective assessment of all 17 of our intelligence agencies that Russia actively influenced the 2016 elections is stunning.
The president wasn’t misled; in 2016, the FBI opened an investigation into Trump’s campaign when they suspected some of his team were secretly soliciting help from Russia. Don’t forget, not only did Trump fail to report to the FBI Russia’s overtures but both General Flynn and Mr. Papadopoulos were convicted of lying about their connections with Russia as well.
Mr. Mueller’s report meticulously explains Putin’s manipulations to help elect the president. I don’t know about you, Mr. Van Riper, but Trump’s performance in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018, in front of an international press corps, was a humiliating moment for our nation.
As to not recalling whether Trump ever supported foreign intervention of our elections, let me help: Miami, July 27, 2016 “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’ll be able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”
Clearly, he urged a foreign government to spy on America to help him win the 2016 election. It is astounding none of this alarms you or the Republican Party, who for the past 70 years, have championed America’s defense against the Soviet Union/ Russia.
In fact, anyone can easily imagine your response if President Obama had called on Russian assistance for his election campaign. The hypocrisy is dumbfounding!
Because of this aberration occupying the White House, our country has conceded to a former KGB officer, as well as the Chinese, our leadership on the international stage.
If all the Republicans can do is point to a robust economy (incidentally, repaired by the Obama administration, to justify their selective amnesia and feign disapproval at some of his tweets, then you need to seriously evaluate whether or not the Grand Old Party is still worthy of consideration from this great nation.)
Alan Vangroll
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.