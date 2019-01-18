Reader says bad Killeen sidewalks dangerous for wheelchair users
To the Editor:
This letter is in regard to this city’s lack of personal responsibility and how it impacts the disabled individuals’ ability to make their way around their neighborhood.
My wife is an amputee, who must use an electric wheelchair. She also has poor eyesight.
She likes to get “fresh air” by going on a “walk” around our neighborhood. She is often not able to safely use the sidewalks, due to their being in deplorable condition, uplifted portions, blocked by shrubs or bushes, or in at least one area, fire hydrants sitting in the middle of the sidewalk.
I actually measured one uplifted section at 3 inches. This is an unacceptable condition for anyone, let alone someone in a wheelchair.
Another problem is homeowners parking cars in driveways, blocking sidewalks, making it necessary to go into the street to get by.
I realize some of the uplifts are because of tree roots or other natural causes. But overgrown shrubs or improperly parked cars can be eliminated.
I have also observed veterans, in the same condition as my wife, also have to put themselves in possible physical danger in order to enjoy our neighborhood.
We have “compliance officers” in this city. I have only seen them driving around, issuing citations for extra-high grass, or in their opinion, unsightly objects. Why don’t they also cite conditions mentioned above?
We pay our taxes to the city, which in turn pays these officers to do a needed service. I feel as if we are not getting our money’s worth.
They could, if nothing else, report to the city those areas most in need of repair.
I also suggest that instead of driving all the time, they take time to walk the streets to actually see what we encounter every day.
James Henry
Killeen
