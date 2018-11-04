To the Editor:
Border security and illegal immigration. Two topics that have been going round and round for a long time.
There’s no denying we live in a great country. It is, and will remain the envy of the world. I don’t blame people for wanting to come to America and become citizens.
While I’m not exactly crazy about foreigners coming here to share the American dream, I can’t help but respect individuals who give up everything they’ve ever known to start a new life here, legally.
There are those who argue we should open our borders to everyone who wants to come. I couldn’t disagree more.
There’s no shortage of people in this country, so we can definitely afford to be choosey about who we let in. To protect this country we love, we have laws in place that outline how citizenship is obtained.
To allow individuals to circumvent these laws is a slap in the face to everyone who played by the rules to obtain their citizenship, legally.
President Trump is pretty adamant about building a nearly 2,000-mile wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The purpose of the wall? to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants. Will it work? I doubt it. While I respect the president and his many good ideas, this isn’t one of them.
Best-guess estimates put the price in the $5 billion to $18 billion range. With a current nation debt at $22 trillion, I’m wondering where it will end.
For those who support the idea of the wall, think back to when American drug lord Joaquin Guzman, aka “El Chapo” escaped from a Mexican prison for the second time.
A nearly mile-long tunnel had been dug leading from under the toilet in Guzman’s cell, to freedom.
The tunnel included a track, by which Guzman rode a motorcycle the entire distance.
This was no minor engineering feat. Any wall that’s built can be gone over, under or through.
Only two things will stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, and neither is likely to happen.
As long as Americans use drugs, someone will sell them. As long as illegals can find work and get welfare-type benefits, they will find a way across the border.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
