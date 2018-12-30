To the Editor:
The illegal immigration issue continues unabated, causing protests that sometimes transcend into violent demonstrations.
The headlines now involve the death of two children, one of them had been walking around in the desert without food or water (according to her father’s testimony) before the group turned themselves in to agents at approximately 10 p.m.
A total of 163 immigrants; at 6 a.m., she was medevaced by helicopters to a hospital where she later died. On Dec. 8, another child died, after developing a cough, high fever and vomiting.
According to some of the complaints from politicians and organizations, there are no medical professionals or teachers at the CBP (Customs & Border Protection), where they are held pending transfer to long term detention centers.
It is quite easy to voice displeasure after watching the news, another thing is stepping into the shoes of the agents, who are handling hundreds of men, women and children on a daily basis.
The system is severely taxed. People are bringing with them children who are underweight, malnourished and sick across Mexico and then the desert, with the expectation of a successful ending after they turn themselves in.
I believe that everyone involved in the process is doing a commendable job considering the magnitude of the task.
At these times, the odds are overwhelmingly against border agents.
Open borders would be an unarguably unbearable burden on the government and will bring about a shockingly unfair and severe blow to the U.S. taxpayer.
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
