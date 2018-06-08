To the Editor:
Yes, we’ve seen another senseless taking of young lives at Santa Fe High School. Courtesy of yet another disturbed teenager.
I read the two letters to the editor by Mr. P.C. Santiago and Matthew Barbosa (June 2, Opinion).
I have enjoyed Mr. Santiago’s letters in the past and I agree with his take on improving school security.
Matthew Barbosa’s take on things concerns me. About 125 million law-abiding gun owners have suddenly become responsible for the deaths of all the students killed around the country because we won’t get rid of our guns. I don’t think so.
More laws will not protect our students. Laws are for the law abiding. I would ask Matthew if he has any idea how many gun laws Texas already has. Would you believe the Texas Penal Code has 75 sections governing gun ownership, and each section has several subsections?
More laws will not change things.
It’s not too wild a guess that the student shooters are taking their parents’ guns without their knowledge. A logical first step would be for every parent to make sure that every gun in the house is absolutely secure.
Back in 1999, two male high school students walked into Columbine High School in Colorado, wearing long, cowboy coats. When the time was right, both students pulled shotguns from under their long coats and proceded to shoot up the school.
Fast forward 19 years and a lone male high school student, wearing a long black trench coat, does the same thing with the same results.
It is said that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Obviously, the faculty at Santa Fe High School forgot the lesson learned at Columbine High School. As a result, the shooter proceeded unimpeded to carry out his attack, when he could have been stopped cold and many lives saved.
A provocative strategy that every student can help with is to be ever vigilant. I applaud the middle school students who recently saw a fellow student with a gun his his backpack and had the courage to let the faculty know. As a result of their actions, the whole matter was handled quickly and quietly. Way to go.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
