To the Editor:
Well, the recent letter on Omarosa (Aug. 19) was on the money. She was and probably still is a security risk. She is a loose cannon.
So, why was she allowed access to sensitive compartmented information in the first place?
It is strange that the president did not know she was fired. Like (John) Kelly fired her and didn’t tell the president he was going to do it?
It seems like she had a reputation as an incompetent person. She was fired from “The Apprentice” twice. So why was she hired by Trump for a White House position of importance?
Has he pulled her security clearance? Wow, what a lot of questions, and not a lot of answers.
John Sammis
Killeen
