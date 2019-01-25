To the Editor:
During October 2018, Hillary Clinton, while being interviewed by Christiane Amanpour, expressed her views on civility.
“You cannot be civil with a party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.”
She added that civility from her party will return when they regain power.
Incitement took a life of its own in the voices of Erik Holder, James Thomas and many others. As a result, many prominent Republicans were subject to verbal and physical abuse. Among them, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, state Rep. Sarah Anderson, Shane Mekeland and Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
It should be noted that these acts received much less exposure that a POTUS tweet and none of the acts were actually taken to court (two of the cases for physical assault).
An absolute double standard, “Speech by conservatives is considered a violent act while liberal violence is considered speech,” according to Republican candidate John James.
The items listed below were extracted from an article in the Washington Examiner. Approximately a half of a century ago, a man named Saul Alinsky wrote “Rules for Radicals.”
After all these years, the left is using tactics that are strikingly similar to those expressed by Mr. Alinsky.
“The radical may resort to the sword ... He hates these individuals not as persons but as symbols representing ideas or interests which he believes to be inimical to the welfare of the people.”
Some excerpts from “Rules for Radicals”:
Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.
Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.
A good tactic is one your people enjoy.
Keep the pressure on.
The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.
If you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its counterside.
Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.
He who fears corruption fears life.
In no war has the enemy or the cause ever been gray ... in war, the end justifies almost any means.
The future does not argue for making a special religion of nonviolence. It will be remembered for what it was — the best tactic for its time and place.
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
